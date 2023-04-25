Niagara Falls man, teenager found injured with gunshot wounds Monday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department responded to a home on Ashland Avenue after they received reports of a man shot Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 41-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported by ambulance to ECMC.

Another victim, a 16-year-old boy was shot in his lower abdomen. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to ECMC. He remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information number at 716-286-4711.