Niagara Falls man shot while driving on the I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man was shot while driving on the I-190 early Monday morning, according to New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that a 32-year-old man was driving northbound on the I-190 between exits 14 and 15 when a dark colored car pulled alongside his and shot him multiple times.

The man continued driving to the nearest hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Portions of the I-190 could be closed down due to the investigation.

State Police say this is an active criminal investigation. If you have any information, please reach out at (585) 344-6200.