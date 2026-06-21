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Niagara Falls man seriously hurt after electric scooter runs red light, hits turning vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
WKBW
NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
Posted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a crash after an electric scooter ran a red light and was struck by a turning vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., police arrived at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 47th Street to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter.

According to police, a 2009 Buick was traveling west on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it attempted to make a left turn onto 47th Street.

A 62-year-old man was riding an electric scooter eastbound when it struck the vehicle at a right angle.

According to multiple witnesses, the Buick had a green light and a left turn arrow at the time of the crash, while the scooter passed through a red light.

The scooter operator was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to ECMC and rushed into surgery.

The crash is under invesigation and charges are pending.

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