Niagara Falls man sentenced to prison in crash that killed passenger in his vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a crash in August 2022 that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said on August 26, 2022, 48-year-old Eric S. Gardner was behind the wheel of a vehicle that left Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland, struck a tree and overturned several times. A passenger in the vehicle, Stacey Donnelly of Lockport, was killed. According to the DA, Gardner's blood alcohol was over .18 of 1%.

Gardner pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in March.

“Today brings the legal ordeal of almost three years to an end for Stacy’s family," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. "The defendant will pay a price for his actions, although no sentence will ever repay Stacy’s family for what they have lost."