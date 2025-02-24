Niagara Falls man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two women

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in 2021 and 2022.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Gregory Noonan was sentenced Monday. The judge also ordered Noonan to serve an additional 15 years of post-release supervision.

The DA's office said Noonan previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted rape.