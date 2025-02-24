Watch Now
Niagara Falls man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two women

Niagara Falls Police
7 Eyewitness News Staff
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in 2021 and 2022.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Gregory Noonan was sentenced Monday. The judge also ordered Noonan to serve an additional 15 years of post-release supervision.

The DA's office said Noonan previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted rape.

“This sentence ensures that a dangerous predator will be off the streets for a very long time. I hope it provides some small amount of solace to the victims of these terrible crimes.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

