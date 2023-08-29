Niagara Falls man sentenced to 45 years to life in connection to 2021 shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Antonio Carr has been sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison in connection to a shooting in October 2021.

In May a jury found Carr guilty of second-degree murder and multiple weapon counts in the killing of 57-year-old Tracy Greene at Greene's barber shop in Niagara Falls on October 2, 2021.

The district attorney's office said County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek handed down the sentence and ordered that 10-year sentences on two separate weapons charges be served consecutive to the 25 years to life sentence on the murder conviction.