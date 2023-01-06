Niagara Falls man sentenced to 28 years in prison for production child pornography

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to prison for the production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday that 36-year-old Jonathon Cassatt was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Ippolito Jr., Cassatt sexually abused a child between the ages of 12 and 14. The abuse was reported to the Niagara Falls Police Department. Police obtained a search warrant for Cassatt’s cell phone and images of the abuse were revealed along with child pornography that had been downloaded off the internet.