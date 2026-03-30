Niagara Falls man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for shooting man with illegal gun

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says 29-year-old Jalik George was sentenced on Monday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting a man with an illegal gun in Niagara Falls.

According to the DA, it happened on March 3, 2024. The victim survived a gunshot to the torso.

On December 16, 2025, George was convicted by a jury of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA's Office says he had prior convictions for weapons, narcotics and assault crimes, and this shooting happened 10 days after George was released on parole.

"This case highlights some of the challenges that law enforcement face in keeping our communities safe. Despite the shooting being committed in public in front of a group of people, not one witness, not even the shooting victim, was willing to cooperate with police," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. "The case was investigated and prosecuted based on other evidence collected by the police, including video and forensic evidence. Thanks to the efforts of many dedicated law enforcement personnel, we were able to obtain a conviction and put this extremely dangerous and violent individual away for a very long time."