Niagara Falls man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing single mother

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is headed to prison for shooting and killing a single mother in 2022.

A judge sentenced 43-year-old Marchelle Gildersleeve to 25 years to life behind bars for murder Friday.

Gildersleeve shot and killed Daniella Patterson in the 400 block of 9th Street in Niagara Falls on December 10, 2022.

“This was a senseless killing of a single mother, While nothing can bring her back to her children, we hope that the sentence handed down today will start the healing process for this family,” said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.

