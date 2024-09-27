Watch Now
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 20 years to life in deadly stabbing in February 2023

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in connection to a deadly stabbing in February 2023.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Brian Wallace was sentenced Thursday morning by County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Wallace previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting that he killed 38-year-old Lauren Hayes in a motel room in Niagara Falls on February 21, 2023.

“Ms. Hayes’ life came to a terrible and tragic end at the hands of this defendant in that hotel room. This crime is certainly deserving of the sentence handed down by the court."
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

