Niagara Falls man sentenced in connection to Pine Avenue homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Michael Hamilton of Niagara Falls was sentenced to 17 years in state prison in connection to a homicide on Pine Avenue in July 2022.

Hamilton pleaded guilty in November 2023 to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jason Chapman.

The district attorney's office said the case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department and prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Grand Jury Bureau Chief Maria Stoelting.