Niagara Falls man sentenced for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Monday for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident in May 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Michael Blackburn of Niagara Falls was sentenced Monday to two to six years in state prison.

The crash occurred on May 7, 2020, at about 2:15 AM on Garlow Road in the Town of Lewiston between an SUV and an ATV.

According to the district attorney's office, Blackburn pleaded guilty to driving the SUV that struck the ATV operated by Evonne Printup-Rice and then fleeing the scene without reporting the incident to police.

Printup-Rice died as a result of the crash and Blackburn was located by police at his residence in Niagara Falls hours after the crash.