Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara Falls man sentenced for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Generic gavel
gavel.jfif
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 17:53:11-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Monday for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident in May 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Michael Blackburn of Niagara Falls was sentenced Monday to two to six years in state prison.

The crash occurred on May 7, 2020, at about 2:15 AM on Garlow Road in the Town of Lewiston between an SUV and an ATV.

According to the district attorney's office, Blackburn pleaded guilty to driving the SUV that struck the ATV operated by Evonne Printup-Rice and then fleeing the scene without reporting the incident to police.

Printup-Rice died as a result of the crash and Blackburn was located by police at his residence in Niagara Falls hours after the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716