Niagara Falls man sentenced for fatal shooting near Letchworth and Dart Streets in 2018

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Tuesday for a fatal shooting near Letchworth and Dart Streets in the City of Buffalo in October 2018.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Hommys Rivera-Lopez was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office says Rivera-Lopez admitted that he fatally shot 31-year-old Emmanuel Correa-Villegas with an illegal firearm in the area of Letchworth and Dart Streets on October 16, 2018.

Rivera-Lopez fled to Puerto Rico and was located by the U.S. Marshals Service, he waived extradition and was returned to Buffalo in September 2019. He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree on April 21, 2021.

