Niagara Falls man sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting two-month-old child

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Austin Page of Niagara Falls was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, followed by five years post-release supervision,.

The district attorney's office said Page previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a two-month-old child which caused severe injuries including broken bones and brain injury.

“When a violent crime like this is committed against a particularly vulnerable victim, in this case a helpless, 2-month-old baby, it is particularly egregious. The long prison sentence imposed by the judge is wholly deserved.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

According to the district attorney's office, the child is now in caring hands and doing well.