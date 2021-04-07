Watch
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to scamming roofing customers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says a Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree after admitting to scamming roofing customers between March and September 2019.

According to the district attorney's office, 31-year-old David Whitman admitted to scamming five customers in Erie County of $22,000 in deposits, after failing to perform roofing duties on their homes in Cheektowaga, Depew, Derby, and Williamsville.

Whitman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1st.

When sentenced, Whitman faces a maximum of four years in prison.

