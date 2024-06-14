Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to murder in deadly stabbing in February 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to a deadly stabbing in February 2023.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Brian Wallace pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in County Court on Thursday. The DA said Wallace admitted to killing 38-year-old Lauren Hayes in a motel room in Niagara Falls on February 21, 2023.

“This was a horrible crime for which the defendant deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail. We hope that this guilty plea will bring closure to Ms. Hayes’ family.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

According tot the district attorney's office, Wallace will be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison when he returns to court on September 3rd.