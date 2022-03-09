Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing in November 2020

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal stabbing in November 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced 60-year-old John Moore pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in Niagara County Court Wednesday. 69-year-old William Harrison was fatally stabbed on November 14, 2020 at his apartment on Cedar Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The district attorney's office said Moore was previously found not competent to stand trial and committed to the Rochester Psychiatric Center. He was returned from the psychiatric center and then found competent to stand trial before he pleaded guilty.

According to the district attorney's office, the judge agreed to sentence Moore to no more than 15 years in state prison. He is scheduled to return on May 18.