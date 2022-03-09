Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing in November 2020

gavel.jfif
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Generic gavel
gavel.jfif
Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 18:02:11-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal stabbing in November 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced 60-year-old John Moore pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in Niagara County Court Wednesday. 69-year-old William Harrison was fatally stabbed on November 14, 2020 at his apartment on Cedar Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The district attorney's office said Moore was previously found not competent to stand trial and committed to the Rochester Psychiatric Center. He was returned from the psychiatric center and then found competent to stand trial before he pleaded guilty.

According to the district attorney's office, the judge agreed to sentence Moore to no more than 15 years in state prison. He is scheduled to return on May 18.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine