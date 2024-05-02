Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly robbery in May 2022

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Rohmelo K. Lewis of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said Lewis admitted to killing Cortez Galmore in the course of a robbery on May 3, 2022. Lewis' plea came the day before the trial in the case was set to begin.

According to the district attorney's office, two of Lewis’ accomplices in the robbery string have also pleaded guilty. 21-year-old Isaiah J. Christian pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery, he is awaiting sentencing. 20-year-old Shawn Bomberry pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery and is currently serving a State Prison sentence.

“This defendant is the third to plead guilty to violent felony charges for this robbery spree. The pleas bring closure to Mr. Galmore’s family and remove three violent criminals from our streets," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.

Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.