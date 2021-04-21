Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 fatal shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Hommys Rivera-Lopez admitted he fatally shot 31-year-old Emmanuel Correa-Villegas with an illegal firearm in the area of Letchworth and Dart streets in Buffalo on October 16, 2018.

Rivera-Lopez fled to Puerto Rico following the homicide where he was located by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the district attorney's office. He waived extradition and was returned to Buffalo in September 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 26, Rivera-Lopez faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and remains held without bail.