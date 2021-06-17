Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says Michael Blackburn pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash on May 7, 2020 in the Town of Lewiston near the Tuscarora Reservation. Officials say Evonne “Von” Printup Rice died following a crash involving the vehicle operated by Blackburn.

Lewiston police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash and located Blackburn at his home several hours after the crash.

Blackburn is scheduled to be sentenced September 13.