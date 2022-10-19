Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to charges in connection to attacks, forcible rapes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to three counts of first-degree rape.

According to the district attorney's office, the first incident occurred on February 6, 2017. Mike attacked a woman in the area Scajaquada and Kilhoffer Streets and forcibly raped her at gunpoint. He then stole her cell phone, a pack of cigarettes and approximately $12 in cash. The district attorney's office said the victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

The second incident occurred on February 21, 2017. Mike attacked a second female victim who was walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway. He dragged the victim to the side of a nearby garage and forcibly raped her at knifepoint. The district attorney's office said the victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

The third incident occurred on July 3, 2017. Mike lured a third female victim who was walking on Wick Street to a nearby area alongside train tracks. He pointed a gun at the victim’s head and forcibly raped her and stole her cell phone. The district attorney's office said the victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

According to the district attorney's office, Mike was not known to any of the three victims and the crimes are believed to be random attacks.

The district attorney's office said Mike was indicted on the three rape cases while pending prosecution for possession of an illegal gun. He was linked to the gun through DNA analysis, which also connected him to the three rape cases.

In addition to the guilty plea in connection to the rape cases, Mike also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29 and continues to be held without bail.