Niagara Falls man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to a charge in a hit-and-run crash at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in February.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old Travis Rosario pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of leaving the scene of incident resulting in serious injury.

The DA said just before 5 a.m. on February 27, Rosario was driving on Luiz Kahl Way near the airport when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road near Genesee Street and then drove away from the scene without reporting it to police.

The victim, a 44-year-old man from Williamsville, was taken to ECMC with serious injuries, including a head injury and numerous fractured bones.

The DA said Rosario faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on December 19 and he remains released on his own recognizance.

