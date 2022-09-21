Niagara Falls man headed to prison for possession of child pornography and cutting off ankle monitor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was convicted of possession of child pornography and conversion of government property (cutting off his ankle monitor.)

In December 2018 and January 2019, 69-year-old Carl Anthony secretly recorded a 12-year-old girl changing and showering in a bathroom. A federal search warrant was executed at Anthony's home in July 2019, and the two videos were found on a seized hard drive.

Anthony was arrested in December 2019 and released on conditions, one being Anthony participate in a home detention programed monitored by an ankle bracelet.

In April 2020, Anthony claimed he may have contracted COVID-19, and requested a visit to the hospital. At the hospital, Anthony cut off his ankle monitor, left it in a mailbox, and fled. Anthony was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on April 14, 2020, in San Diego, California.

Anthony was sentenced to nine years in prison and ten years of supervised release.

