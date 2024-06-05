Watch Now
Niagara Falls man headed to prison for killing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with a metal pipe

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 05, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is heading to prison for beating his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death.

A judge sentenced 32-year-old Abouycea Thornton Wednesday to 20 years to life for the murder of 29-year-old Nickolas Grazes, Sr.

Thornton attacked his ex-girlfriend and beat her boyfriend with a metal pipe on September 17, 2022 on the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue near Bailey Avenue.

Thornton had pleaded guilty to one count of Murder, the highest count against him, back in November.

