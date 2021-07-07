Niagara Falls man found shot to death in South Avenue home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in the hallway of a South Avenue home.

Investigators were called to the South Avenue residence for a report of an unresponsive man around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Once they arrived on the scene, police found a 42-year-old man who was deceased and had several gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-264-3538 or 716-513-6733