Niagara Falls man facing murder charge after woman was found unresponsive inside home on 22nd Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a deadly domestic incident on 22nd Street early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of 22nd Street around 2:45 a.m. and when they arrived there was a possible suspect outside of the home.

The possible suspect was detained and police said when they entered the home a woman was found unresponsive on the floor. Officers administered first aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

63-year-old Edward Parmer was charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Police said the woman's name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716)286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716)286-4711.