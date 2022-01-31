Niagara Falls man facing manslaughter charge in connection to fatal shooting on Pine Avenue in 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal shooting on Pine Avenue in March 2021.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a Niagara County jury delivered a verdict convicting Halim D. Johnson of manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The shooting occurred on March 10, 2021 on Pine Avenue and Jermaine Reynolds was killed.

Johnson faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled to return to court in March to be sentenced.