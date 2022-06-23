NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police announced a man is facing charges after police seized guns, drugs and over $90,000 cash Wednesday.

Police said a search warrant was executed at 1731 Niagara Street after an investigation that lasted several months and the following was allegedly recovered:

Two loaded handguns

A significant amount of ammunition

More than 14 ounces of cocaine

19 grams of cocaine base (crack)

$92,650 in cash

63-year-old Henry Oliver of Niagara Falls was charged with the two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges will be filed pending laboratory testing results. Police said Oliver is a previously convicted violent felon.

“The commitment and dedication the men and women in the Niagara Falls Police Department have to protecting our neighbors is second-to-none. I’d especially like to recognize the officers in the department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. They work tirelessly and around-the-clock to rid our streets of guns and drugs, and to keep them out of the hands of people with a violent, criminal history who force our neighbors to live in fear for their safety.” - Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso