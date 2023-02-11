Niagara Falls man convicted of first-degree manslaughter

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Friday that a Niagara Falls man was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

The defendant, 33-year-old Brian Mishko, stabbed the victim, 49-year-old Thomas Anderson to death in December 2020. Anderson initially survived the attack, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

"The jury saw through Mishko's self-defense claim and saw this case for what it was," Seaman said. "The defendant attacked and killed Mr. Andreson in an outburst of anger and jealousy. It was that simple."

Mishko will face up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by County Court Judge John Ottaviano.