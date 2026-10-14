Niagara Falls man charged with murder in connection to body found outside abandoned Niagara Falls house

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body behind an abandoned house by police in June.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Christopher Colon, 49, has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

On June 8, an investigation for a missing person was opened by the Niagara Falls Police Department. On June 9, police responded to the 400 block of 22nd street to follow up and found a deceased body.

The victim, 38-year-old Michelle Destefano, was found in a shallow grave behind an abandoned house in Niagara Falls.

Colon was arraigned and is in the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office pending trial.