Niagara Falls man arrested twice in connection to snow plowing scam; officials advise residents to be aware

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been arrested twice in connection to a snow plowing scam and officials have advised residents to be aware as he may still target elderly residents.

Officials said 36-year-old Joseph Morgante was arrested February 11 in connection to an incident in December 2021. Morgante allegedly found his way into the home of a 93-year-old LaSalle-area woman by telling her that he would plow her driveway and once inside he stole the victim’s purse and used cash and credit cards to purchase merchandise at area stores. He was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket and released per NYS bail reforms law.

Morgante was arrested and charged a second time in connection to the same alleged snow plowing scam on February 18. He is accused of using the same scam to steal property from an 80-year-old woman in the same area. He was issued an appearance ticket and released per NYS bail reforms law.

Police advise residents to be aware of the scam and call 911 if Morgante is seen. Police believe he may still target the homes of elderly residents in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls.