Niagara Falls man arrested in connection to Pine Avenue homicide

One person is dead after a shooting on Pine Avenue.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 14, 2022
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday night on Pine Avenue.

37-year-old Micheal Hamilton was taken into custody and arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court this morning.

Hamilton was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Jason Chapman of Buffalo.

Hamilton will return to Niagara Falls City Court on July 19.

