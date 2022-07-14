Niagara Falls man arrested in connection to Pine Avenue homicide

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday night on Pine Avenue.

37-year-old Micheal Hamilton was taken into custody and arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court this morning.

Hamilton was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Jason Chapman of Buffalo.

Hamilton will return to Niagara Falls City Court on July 19.

