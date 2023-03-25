Niagara Falls man arrested following execution of search warrant

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police announced a search warrant was conducted Saturday at 2495 River Road.

The search was executed by the Niagara Fall Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force.

Detectives seized 30 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets, 25 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl, 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, packing material and a police scanner during their search.

Police arrested 33-year-old Michael Paonessa and charged him with third-degree criminal sale of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute.