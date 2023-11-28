Niagara Falls man admits to killing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Abouycea D. Thornton of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder.

According to the district attorney's office, on September 17, 2022, Buffalo police responded to a reported fight on the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue near Bailey Avenue. Thornton attacked his ex-girlfriend and beat her boyfriend, 29-year-old Nickolas Grazes, with a metal pipe.

Grazes died from his injuries. Thornton's ex-girlfriend was treated for injuries to her arm and released from the hospital.

Thornton continues to be held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 14, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.