Niagara Falls man accused of driving under the influence causing fatal South Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a fatal crash in February 2021 was arraigned Friday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Jason P. Washington was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one cont of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

On February 28, 2021 Washington was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol on Seneca Street in South Buffalo and is accused of crossing the double yellow line and crashing head-on into a vehicle near Archer Avenue.

The district attorney's office says the driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old Thomas Shoemaker of West Seneca, was killed. Washington and his female passenger were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

Washington is due back in court June 2, bail was set at $20,000. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges.