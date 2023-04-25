Niagara Falls makes Forbes 'Best Places To Travel In The U.S. In 2023' list

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this month, Forbes released its "Best Places To Travel In The U.S. In 2023" and Niagara Falls, N.Y. made the list.

The author, Laura Begley Bloom, a Senior Contributor, said "I tapped into leading women travel experts and influencers to find out their favorite places to travel in the U.S. in 2023."

Niagara Falls, N.Y. was submitted by Michele Herrmann, a Travel, Culinary and Lifestyle Freelance Writer and Content Creator:

"Why: Niagara Falls is a bucket-list destination for people from all over the world, thanks to iconic attractions such as the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds. Founded in 1885, Niagara Falls State Park has always been a point of interest for visitors to the Falls, and now a new $46 million Welcome Center opening later this spring will feature sustainable elements, hands-on exhibits and indigenous history to enrich the experience.



“The New York State side of Niagara Falls has really seen a lot of growth and revitalization,” says Michele Herrmann. “From establishments such as Wine on Third, to the new Visitor’s Center, there’s a lot going on. Other sites to visit include the Aquarium of Niagara and the Niagara Power Vista.”



Nature is the focal point of any visit to Niagara Falls USA, and the new Niagara Hiking Company offers guided day hikes into the Niagara Gorge, with scenic vantage points and narrated history of the area.



A short walk from Niagara Falls, visitors can stay at the Red Coach Inn, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. The historic hotel overlooks the spectacular Upper Rapids of the Niagara River. Also located within walking distance of Niagara Falls: the recently renovated voco The Cadence Hotel. Rooms have balconies where guests can kick up their feet and enjoy a glass of wine from one of the many local Niagara wineries."

Other places on the list include Phoenix, Ariz., San Francisco, Calif., Vail, Colo., St. Pete Fla., Savannah, Ga., Kansas City, Mo.

You can find the full list here.