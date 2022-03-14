Niagara Falls looking to hire lifeguards as it plans to open pools and splash pads

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls is looking to hire lifeguards as it plans to open pools and splash pads this summer.

The pools and splash pads have been closed since 2019 due to COVID-19 and the city plans to reopen them from June 30 through September 5.

Leading up to the reopening the city is looking to hire lifeguards and recreation aides. The jobs are open to all city residents 16 and older and shifts will be available Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lifeguards will make $15 per hour and recreation aides will make $13.25 per hour. Those applying to be a lifeguard must pay a $50 certification fee, you will be reimbursed upon completion of the course.

To apply you can visit the website here or call (716) 286-4430 or 716-286-4313.

In addition, the city is launching several projects to get the facilities ready. More than $1 million in federal funding has been secured from the American Rescue Plan and will be used to: