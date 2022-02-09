Niagara Falls homicide under investigation

Police in the City of Niagara Falls are investigating a homicide.

Niagara Falls Police say it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Blvd for a report of a deceased male found in a hotel room.

An initial investigation determined that the 56 year old male’s death was the result of a homicide.

The Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NFPD Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716)286-4711

