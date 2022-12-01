Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund returns to help hundreds of families

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund returns this weekend for its annual toy fund telethon to help more than one thousand families in need.

The telethon is happening Saturday, Dec. 3rd, from 10 am to 9 pm inside the Niagara Falls High School, where students are also lending a hand.

“Doing something like this and seeing all the toys being bought for these kids,” says Haleena Reygers, a Niagara Falls High School senior. “And seeing how much I can impact the community can help me feel important.”

This telethon is going to have various performers.

“Most of this is volunteer work, and people are giving up their entire Saturday to come and help with something that everyone is used to happening every year,” says Brooklyn Hale, a senior at Niagara Falls High School.

Kids will get a chance to talk to Santa and receive an early Christmas gift in this day-long celebration.

“As such a young age for us to be part of this and actually do something for the community,” says Carmella Cruz, a senior at Niagara Falls High School. “If we can do as much as we can giving back to the community, I think all of us should take that opportunity,” says Parker Urban, a senior at the high school.

There will be a basket auction and a new event for chicken wing lovers.

“We’re really trying to turn this back into a community event,” says John O’Malley, captain of the Niagara Falls Firefighter Christmas Toy Fund. “And it helps our cause and gives back those dollars to the need in our community.”

Organizers say this telethon is the biggest one yet.

“We’ve always raised a decent amount of money,” says Earl Bass, Co-Chair of the toy fund. “But the telethon itself isn’t our biggest draw, but I think that will change and will be one of our biggest fundraisers this year.”

The firemen say they’re looking to surpass their previous fundraising record of $89,000.

“In the Niagara Falls area, we have a heavy amount of needy families,” says Jason Zona, Chair of the telethon. "So if you look at their faces when we’re able to bring them toys or warm clothing, it makes it all worth a while.”

If you’re interested in donating to the telethon contact the Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund: 716-308-7185.

