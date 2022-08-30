Niagara Falls elementary changes name to honor former board member

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The Niagara Falls School District is holding a school renaming ceremony to honor the first black female board member to serve the school district, Bloneva Bond.

Bond served in the early 1980’s and passed away in 2014.

The name change was motivated by the local organization "Men Standing Strong Together", who said the school should be named in honor of a black leader.

The entire renaming process took over a year but Superintendent Mark Laurrie says he's excited to make it permanent.

“She was more than just a school board member she was an activist she was a courageous fighter for the rights of women and black and brown individuals in our community. It's quite a feat and ultimate testament of courage and significance that a school would ever be named in her honor,” said Laurrie.

The name change ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Niagara Street Elementary School and will have live music, face painting and more.

On top of the new name, Niagara Falls High School students also painted a mural, to honor Bond.

This is the first time in 50 years that a school has been renamed, so the district is making it an event.