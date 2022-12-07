Niagara Falls crash leaves pedestrian in trauma ICU

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say one man is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle on Elmwood Avenue Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

According to police, a 37-year-old Niagara Falls woman was allegedly driving northbound on 19th Street and struck a man while turning left onto Elmwood Avenue.

Police say the unidentified man was struck by the passenger side of the vehicle. He is in the Erie County Medical Center ICU with a serious head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NFPD Traffic Division at (716) 286-4563 or (716) 286-4711.