Niagara Falls company fined $375,000 by DEC for persistent odors, pollution

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls company has been fined by the Department of Environmental Conservation for persistent odors and pollution, and will be required to upgrade equipment.

The DEC says Cascades Containerboard Packaging, Inc. has been fined $375,000.

“DEC took swift action to hold Cascades Containerboard accountable for intolerable odors that adversely impacted the health and outdoor enjoyment of the surrounding neighborhood, particularly during the summer months,” Commissioner Seggos said. “DEC’s Consent Order builds upon our comprehensive investigation to find and address the cause of Cascades’ violations and brings the facility into full compliance for the protection of the Niagara Falls community and the region’s natural resources.”

Cascades will need to do the following in order to be in compliance

