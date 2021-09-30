Niagara Falls company fined $375,000 by DEC for persistent odors, pollution

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls company has been fined by the Department of Environmental Conservation for persistent odors and pollution, and will be required to upgrade equipment.
The DEC says Cascades Containerboard Packaging, Inc. has been fined $375,000.
“DEC took swift action to hold Cascades Containerboard accountable for intolerable odors that adversely impacted the health and outdoor enjoyment of the surrounding neighborhood, particularly during the summer months,” Commissioner Seggos said. “DEC’s Consent Order builds upon our comprehensive investigation to find and address the cause of Cascades’ violations and brings the facility into full compliance for the protection of the Niagara Falls community and the region’s natural resources.”
Cascades will need to do the following in order to be in compliance
- Conducting comprehensive air sampling to evaluate additional potential sources of odorous emissions;
- Continued monitoring fence-line hydrogen sulfide emissions and immediate mitigation when levels are exceeded;
- Submitting plans to replace temporary covers with permanent covers on sludge reactors, tanks, and other emission sources, as well as managing secondary sludge to mitigate potential odors;
- Evaluating operations to find and report any unpermitted emission sources and adding them to its Air State Facility permit application;
- Evaluating wastewater treatment and identifying improvements and implementation plans to ensure the system’s stability; and
- Maintaining a complaint hotline for the public to report complaints; submitting weekly progress reports to DEC summarizing complaints and planned corrective actions.