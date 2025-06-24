Niagara Falls City School District to discuss cell phone ban policy

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls City School District is hosting a webinar where you can share your thoughts on a potential cell phone ban policy.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says he'll talk about what he believes the district's policy could look like and answer any questions you might have on it.

Earlier this year, we told you the state is now requiring all school districts to create a distraction free policy to comply with a statewide ban on cell phones.

Laurrie says the district's policy needed to be passed by August 1st.

He says the ban will be discussed during next month's board meeting and the district is thinking of holding an in-person conversation prior to the policy deadline.

You can join the webinar here.