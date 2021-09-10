Niagara Falls City School District investigating 'severe fights' at high school

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls City School District says it is investigating 'severe fights' that took place at Niagara Falls High School on Thursday.

According to Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls High School saw four to five fights on Thursday, resulting in one student arrest and one student needing treatment at a local hospital.

Laurrie says the rest of the students involved in altercations are on superintendent suspensions and will have hearings in the next five days.

The district will have a beefed up security and police presence at Niagara Falls High School.

“We have spent a year with remote learning, and I want to be clear if you chose to act that way in our schools, you have also chosen to be part of a remote learning class," Superintendent Laurrie said. "You will not get your education in school.”

According to Laurrie, some of the reasons for the fights include frustrations with other students, problems that happen outside of school, including once incident that happened while students were waiting for the school bus.

Laurrie said that no weapons were found during any of the altercations and the school is allowing parents to pull students out of school.