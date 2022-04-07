Niagara Falls City Council Chairman to resign

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Spanbauer, Chairman of the Niagara Falls City Council, has announced he will resign effective no later than May 25th. Spanbauer cited health issues as the reason for his decision to step down.

"When I was elected to the City Council a little more than two years ago, I promised to give my full attention to addressing the needs of a city I am proud to call my hometown. I have worked hard as a councilman to fulfill that commitment, perhaps too hard, because the work has taken a toll on my personal health and the wellbeing of my family.

Therefore, on the advice of doctors I have seen, and in consultation with my family, I will be resigning my position as a Niagara Falls city councilman.", Spanbauer said on Facebook.

Spanbauer was first elected to the Niagara Falls City Council in 2019. The mayor's office says his career began with the Niagara Falls YMCA in 1983.

Spanbauer says his resignation will take effect once someone is named to replace him.