Niagara Falls attorney facing grand larceny charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Robert Koryl, an attorney in Niagara Falls, was charged in city court with one count of second-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree grand larceny.

The district attorney's office said Koryl pleaded not guilty and waived the matter out of city court for the consideration of the grand jury.

Koryl allegedly stole money belonging to his clients that he was supposed to be holding in his attorney trust account between 2016 and 2023.

The district attorney's office is asking anyone who may have experienced a financial loss as a client of Koryl's, or who Koryl may be holding money in his trust account for, to call (716) 439-7085.