Niagara Falls amongst state landmarks to be lit red, green, and black on MLK Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday that 13 New York State landmarks, including Niagara Falls, will be lit red, green, and black in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The holiday falls on Jan. 16 this year and will commemorate the 94th birthday of one of the nation's most revered Civil Rights heroes.

"Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love," Hochul said. "Here in New York, we must recommit ourselves to these same principals and work towards a more united New York where all residents can live and thrive in peace."

The following landmarks will be lit in recognition of MLK Day:

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Several celebrations will also be hosted across the state to celebrate the holiday, including a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Statewide Food Drive, which will end on Feb. 10. A statewide book drive honoring Dr. King will also run from Feb. 20 to April 21.