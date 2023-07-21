Niagara County vending machines distributing Narcan

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The founder of Save he Michaels of the World launched Narcan vending machines to help save people from overdosing.

The founder Avi Israel tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s thinking outside of the box to save those from overdoses by launching the vending machines stocked with Narcan nasal spray in Lockport City Hall and in a homeless shelter in Niagara Falls.

“The whole idea is to really save lives,” he expresses. “The objective is to make Narcan available on as many occasions as possible.”

Israel says there’s an eight-milligram dose in each of the boxes.

He explains how the spray is used.

“Spray one or two and the same thing on the other side and wait for the person to wake up in the meantime you’re making sure the person is breathing,” he says.

Since his initiative launched he says businesses want it.

He plans to partner with New York Matters to get more vending machines.

"Those would be outdoor machines which can be placed anywhere.,” the founder says.

Israel has been busy with this new initiative that he reflects on his son, Michael David Israel, who died by suicide after battling drug addiction.

"It's a tragedy. I do miss my son every day,” he expresses. “But I think of all the good that's being done in his name it's okay."

Israel wants to stress that addiction happens to all kinds of people.

No matter the race or socioeconomic status.

And he has this message for anyone who’s struggling.

“There is help available and all you gotta do is just reach out,” he says.

Location of Narcan vending machine:

The Lockport Municipal Building is located at 1 Locks Plaza, Lockport, N.Y. 14094.

Click here to be directed to Save the Michaels of the World.