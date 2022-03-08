Niagara County SPCA: Royalton man facing aggravated animal cruelty charge for shooting cat

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Royalton man is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge for shooting a cat, according to the Niagara County SPCA.

In a post on its Facebook page Tuesday the Niagara County SPCA said T. VanBuren was issued an appearance ticket last week after being charged with aggravated animal cruelty, he allegedly shot a male cat.

According to the SPCA, the cat has been named Joaquin and he was one of three cats being TNR'd (trap, neuter, release) by Cat by Cat Inc.

The SPCA released the following statement on the incident: