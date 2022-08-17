Niagara County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in car thefts, break-ins

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about an uptick in car thefts and break-ins around the county.
Investigators say there has been "an alarming increase" in reports of thefts in the last few days.
The sheriff's office posted a warning on its Facebook page, offering tips on keeping your car and valuables safe.
In the post, they urge residents to:
- Close all car windows and lock your car when you leave it
- Hide any evidence of valuables
- Make sure the alarm is set
- Park in areas visible to you or police
- Report suspicious activity
If you see anything suspicious going on in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3394 or 911 if it is an emergency.