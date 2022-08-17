Niagara County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in car thefts, break-ins

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about an uptick in car thefts and break-ins around the county.

Investigators say there has been "an alarming increase" in reports of thefts in the last few days.

The sheriff's office posted a warning on its Facebook page, offering tips on keeping your car and valuables safe.

In the post, they urge residents to:

Close all car windows and lock your car when you leave it

Hide any evidence of valuables

Make sure the alarm is set

Park in areas visible to you or police

Report suspicious activity

If you see anything suspicious going on in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3394 or 911 if it is an emergency.