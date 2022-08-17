Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in car thefts, break-ins

niagara county sheriff.jpg
Natalie Fahmy
niagara county sheriff.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 20:01:05-04

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about an uptick in car thefts and break-ins around the county.

Investigators say there has been "an alarming increase" in reports of thefts in the last few days.

The sheriff's office posted a warning on its Facebook page, offering tips on keeping your car and valuables safe.

In the post, they urge residents to:

  • Close all car windows and lock your car when you leave it
  • Hide any evidence of valuables
  • Make sure the alarm is set
  • Park in areas visible to you or police
  • Report suspicious activity

If you see anything suspicious going on in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3394 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United